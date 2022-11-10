JKSC accords rousing reception to Divyang team

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: J&K Sports Council (JKSC) accorded a rousing reception to the victorious J&K Specially Abled Cricket team, here today.

The team was received at Jammu by Secretary Nuzat Gul, Ranjeet Kalra-Member JKSC, Riaz Sheikh Administrative Officer and staff of the Council.

The J&K team emerged winners of the second season of the Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup by defeating Haryana in the finals on Sunday.

Appreciating the performance of Aamir Hassan in a low-scoring final match, the Secretary congratulated him and also applauded the supporting role played efficiently by other members of the team. Aamir had scored 29 runs and bagged three wickets, while the ‘player of the series award’ also went to J&K’s Wasim Iqbal for consistently performing during the tournament.

In the final outing, the J&K team scored 87/10 in 16.2 overs, while Haryana was bundled out for paltry 71 /10 in 18.3 overs and registered a win by 16 runs over their opponents. Dy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak handed over the trophy to winners.

The performance of the J&K team earned appreciation from all quarters and sports enthusiasts rooting for the conduct of similar tournaments in J&K regularly so that specially-abled players of the Union Territory can showcase their talent. Some even opined that preparing for bigger events well in advance shall provide more opportunities to J&K players for their selections in the national cricket team.

The Secretary also assured full support for the winning team and lauded the contribution of former Ranji trophy cricketer Rajesh Gill and Avinash Uttam for their support to the players.