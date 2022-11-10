Hockey League enters Day-2 at Poonch

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 10: On the 2nd day of the ongoing Hockey League, which is being organised to celebrate ‘75th Poonch Link-up Day’, two matches were organised by Army, here today.

The first match was played in the women’s section between Stadium XI and Power House Hockey Club wherein former won the match by 1 goal to nil. Mehvish scored the lone goal in the 40th minute of the game.

The 2nd match was played in men’s section between Power House Hockey Club and Kargil Heroes Hockey Club, wherein former also scripted win over latter by 3 goals to nil. Akash Sudan scored 2 goals while Namanpreet Singh netted one goal for the winning team.

The matches were officiated by Narinder Singh, Navjot Singh, Rishab Sharma, Harmik Singh, Minakshi Khajuria and Abhilove Kour.

The tournament is being organised by Army in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, DYSS Poonch and Hockey J&K which is technically supervised by Mukesh Kumar Hockey coach and Navjot Singh KI Hockey coach.