JKFA discusses modalities for upcoming professional league

SRINAGAR, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) held its meeting and discussed modalities regarding the conducts of the upcoming Professional League Football tournament in detail keeping in view the guidelines and criteria of All India Football Federation, here today.

It was decided during the meeting that the activities of the Association will start from July 18 at Synthetic Turf TRC Srinagar, followed by the matches to be played in Polo Ground and Gindun Playfield here.

It was also decided that the Association will seek nominations for the ‘Professional League’ for the Clubs who intend to participate in forthcoming AIFF 2nd Division I-League. The Technical Committee of the Association will come-up with the detailed programme soon and the members present there with one voice stressed for the promotion of the game in the nook and corner of the Union Territory besides also took a pledge that they will work for the smooth functioning of the Association.

The meeting was informed that all the DFAs /Zones of J&K UT have started conducting their league activities for the players to give them best possible competition without wasting any time.