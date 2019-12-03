JKBA holding trials for 70th Senior Basketball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Jammu and Kashmir Basketball Association will hold trials to select men probable for the State team which will participate in 70th Senior National Basketball Championship scheduled to be held at Ludhiana from December 22 to December 29, 2019.

According to the press note issued by the Association, the players have been asked to report to Amarjit Singh, Chairman Selection Committee JKBA along with the copy of Aadhar card and two passport size photographs.

Shortlisted players will undergo a coaching camp prior to the participation of the team in the national championship.