JAMMU, June 21: Three players form Jammu and Kashmir have been selected by the Wushu Association of India for the National Wushu coaching camp at Chandigarh University. The month long camp will start tomorrow.
It will be out of this camp that National team will be selected for the 10th Junior Asian Wushu Championship scheduled to be held at Brunie in August.
The selected players are Naveed Farooq and Munazah Gazi from district Srinagar while Saleem Kumar belongs to Budgam.
The office bearers of the Association and of the Chief Coach of India, Kuldeep Handoo lauded the efforts of the players for this achievement.
J&K Wushu players in Junior India camp
