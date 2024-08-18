J&K Wrestling Asso honours Dushyant

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: The J&K Wrestling Association held a felicitation ceremony to honour Dushyant Sharma, a former international wrestler and former President of the Wrestling Federation of India. The event recognized Sharma’s significant contribution as an Observer in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) program at the Paris Olympics 2024. Selected by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sharma was part of a three-member delegation representing India, gaining valuable insights into the planning and execution of the prestigious Games.

The ceremony was marked by admiration from the J&K Wrestling Association members, who celebrated Sharma’s achievement as a testament to his dedication and the progress of wrestling in the region. His role as an Observer is anticipated to have a positive impact on the development of sports in J&K, particularly wrestling.

Dushyant Sharma, in his address, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the association and his fellow wrestlers for their unwavering support. He shared his experiences from the Paris Olympics, emphasizing the importance of the lessons learned and their potential application in future sports initiatives in J&K.

The association extended its best wishes to Sharma, confident that his recent experiences will further enhance his efforts to promote and develop wrestling in the state.