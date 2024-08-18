Jammu District Karate C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: The Jammu District Karate Association, in collaboration with R3A Karate Academy, hosted a two-day Inter-School Karate Championship at B.N. Hr. Sec. School, Sunjuwan. The event, overseen by Sensei Rajan Jamwal, featured around 200 participants from 11 schools.

Dronacharya Awardee Shihan Ambedkar Gupta was chief guest while special guest was Shihan Sanjay Tutoo, and guest of honour was Aasiya Shabir. British International School claimed the championship title, with B.N. Hr. Sec. School as the runner-up. Gold medals were awarded to top performers including Chitleen, Adhikansh, Shivya, and Saahas, among others. The championship highlighted exceptional talent and competitive spirit among the participants.