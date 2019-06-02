J&K wins 11 medals in 3rd South Asian ITF Taekwondo C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: 3rd South Asian ITF Taekwondo Championship concluded at Delhi, yesterday.

Ten countries of Asia participated in the event.

The 14-member team from J&K under the supervision of Mukesh Thakur, chief coach also participated and brought 11 medals including 4 gold.

Geetash Thakur, Ayush Mahajan and Arsh Sharma won gold medals, while Akshdeep Singh, Arsh Sharma, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Gupta won silver medals and the bronze medals went to Akshdeep Singh, Karan Gandotra and Rishi.

The team was accompanied by coach Sachin Kumar and Vikal Dubey.

The Championship was held under the supervision of Grandmaster Wim BOSS 9th DAN from Italy and Rakesh Verma 6th DAN.

The umpires gold medal was received by Mukesh Thakur 3rd DAN from India.