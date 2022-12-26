J&K qualifies for Pre-QFs in Handball

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: Jammu and Kashmir today qualified for the knock-out stages of pre-quarterfinals in the ongoing 51st Senior National Handball Championship being held under the banner of Handball Federation of India (HFI) at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

In their last league outing, J&K outplayed Kerela 39-40, courtesy international player, Sahil Padha, who scored record 13 goals for the winners. Happy Mehra also played well and added 10 goals while Boora and Pankaj Mehra contributed five and four goals, respectively. Amit Singh and Saravjeet Singh also played well contributing two goals each. Guard and the net, Jasvir Singh remained in limelight for his brilliant saves.

In other group-F league matches, played yesterday, J&K defeated Bihar 32-16 and got walkover against Sikkim.