J&K Powerlifting players excel in National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting players excelled in Sub-junior, Junior and Senior Powerlifting Championships, held at Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh and Coimbatore Tamil Nadu, respectively.

In Sub-junior & Junior National Powerlifting Championship held at Gazipur wherein Gourav Sharma created new national record in 120 kg category by lifting 348 kg in Squat and he also clinched Gold medal with the total of 793 kg, whereas Bronze medal was secured by him in individual Deadlift by lifting 265 kg. Shabam Alam Bhat won Silver medal with the total of 625 kg in 105 kg category and secured Gold medal in individual Bench press event by lifting 180 kg besides Udhay Veer Singh clinched Bronze medal in individual Bench press event by lifting 142.5 kg in sub-junior category.

In Senior National Powerlifting Championship which was held at Coimbatore in which Roshan Lal Sharma won Gold medal in Inter-state category, while Silver medal in Overall 120 kg category, whereas Vikramjeet Singh won Silver and Bronze medals in Inter-state and Overall category and also succeeded to win Silver medal in individual event Squat and Bench press by lifting 380 kg and 240 kg respectively in Plus 120 kg category.

Adil Ashraf Khan won Bronze medal in individual Bench press event by lifting 200 kg in 93 kg category, whereas Vikram Deep won Silver medal in individual Bench press event by lifting 225 kg in 105 kg category.

On their return from Gazipur and Coimbatore, the Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, Dr Zaffer Iqbal Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council, Riyaz Ahmed Administration Officer, Ajay Sharma general secretary and Rahul Sawhney senior vice president of the Association gave warm welcome to the medal winners here today.