BSF organizes blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: Celebrating its Raising Day, the Border Security Forces (BSF) organized blood donation camp at Akhnoor Campus, here today.

The BSF Battalion has been organising many programmes including sports activities for border populations for the couples of days.

The camp was organized at Akhnoor under the supervision of specialized doctors and medical staff from Govt Medical College Jammu, which was inaugurated by Dilbag Singh, Commandant BSF.

During the camp, 19 officers, Subordinate Officers, other rank officers and jawans donated blood.