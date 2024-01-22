J&K Mountaineering Association elects district body

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 22: Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, a prominent businessman and sports promoter of village Naroo, Budgam has been unanimously elected as the President of District Mountaineering Association, Budgam in an election meeting held at Budgam and Syed Hussain Andravi was elected as General Secretary of the Association.

Whereas Altaf Hussain Ganie was unanimously elected as Vice President, Ultaf Farooq and Myser Karim, both avid trekkers were elected as Joint Secretary and Treasurer respectively of the district association. Five members of the Executive body which included Owais Ahmad Bhat, Irfan Akber Dar, Mohd Rafi Dar, Istiyaq Mushtaq and Sobia Nabi were also unanimously elected.

Whereas Syed Abdul Mohsin, Joint Secretary (K) of Mountaineering Association of J&K, was the Observer Tariq Ahmad Dar, a social personality of Budgam, was the Returning Officer of the election.

Syed Hussain Andravi, the newly elected General Secretary who is passionately involved in organising trekking activities in the district, while addressing the members thanked them for the trust they had imposed in him and promised to make Budgam a trekking hub of J&K.

Syed Abdul Mohsin, Joint Secretary Mountaineering Association of J&K appreciated all the representatives from various adventure clubs of Budgam for enthusiastically participating in the district elections. He advised them to work with complete dedication and zeal for the promotion of adventure activities in the district and hoped that very soon the sport climbers of the district would excel at the national sport climbing competitions. He also assured all possible help and cooperation to the district association from the Mountaineering Association of J&K.