J&K Kickboxing team shines in National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: J&K Kick Boxing Senior team shined in WAKO India National Kickboxing Championship (Senior and Masters for both men & women), held at Mapusa in Goa from August 26 to 29.

The team won one Silver and four Bronze medals which was escorted by Sanjeev Padha as team coach. The Silver medal was won by Tabasumm whereas Bronze medals were clinched by Deepak Thapa, Shabnam Tariq, Danish Padha & Ayushman Jamwal.

On arrival at Jammu, the team was warmly welcomed by the general secretary, Abhishek Jain and Sanjeev Jamwal (Kickboxing National Coach) joint secretary Jammu province.

On the occasion, Divisional Sports Officer Sports Council, Ashok Singh applauded the efforts of the Association and promised every possible help for the promotion of the game.

Meanwhile, three coaches Danish Padha, Sanjeev Jamwal and Mehgh Rai and two players including Danish Jagotra and Satvik Jammu have successfully completed training camp, organised at Una, Himachal Pradesh.