Fit India Sports organises a half marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Fit India Sports conducted a half marathon with an aim to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle, here.

As a beginning an event was organised on 10-10-2021 by Fit India Sports in which a half marathon was organised along with 10 km and 5 km run.

The run started from the MA Stadium at 6 am towards ASSCOMS (Batra) Hospital Sidhra Road while passing through Jewel Chowk, Hari Singh Park, Gujjar Nagar, Qasim Nagar, Narwal and NH 44 and back at the starting point. Requisite permissions for holding of the event was taken from the District Administration and Police Authorities for managing the venue as well as the route of the run.

The run was flagged off by Naresh Sharma DySP GRP Jammu and Inspector Bishnesh- an Ultra runner from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. DySP Naresh Sharma who is an Ultra runner and A Heritage runner also participated in the event.

A total of 250 participants participated in the half marathon wherein in 5 kilometre male event Vikas, Dhruv and Sahil Kumar stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, whereas in 5 kilometre female, Shambavi and Sheetal were the among 1st and 2nd winners, and in 10 kilometres male, first three prizes were clinched by Nawaz Sharif, Bhushan Kumar and Ramprasad respectively.

In 10 kilometres female, Mandeep Kour stood first, while Princy Jain and Tara Jasrotia remained 2nd and Sonia and Shivangi stood 3rd and in 21 kilometres male, Ritik Sharma, Vijay Sharma and Abhishek stood 1st , 2nd and 3rd respectively, besides in 21 kilometres female, Manminder Kour, Vasudha Samnotra and Kanupriya Garg bagged top three positions respectively.