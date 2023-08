J&K Kick boxing team flags off for Nat’l Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: A contingent of 52 players of Jammu and Kashmir Kick boxing team flagged off for the National Championship here today.

The J&K Kick Boxing team will participate in the Wako India Kickboxing Federation Sub-Junior, Junior National Championship to be held at Ranchi, Jharkhand between 23 to 27 August.

The event is being organized by Jharkhand Kick Boxing Association under the aegis of Wako India Kickboxing Federation.

The selection was done after tough competition held at the state championship and 54 players were selected on merit basis. The selected team underwent medical and weighing conducted by the Kickboxing Association J&K at MA Stadium, here today.

The selected boys are Adim Altaf Sofi, Amaan Showkat, Dilawar Hussain Najar, Furkan Ali, Mohd. Hazim Rather, Mohd. Rehan Bhat, Sheikh Usman, Umer Ali Sofi, Mohd. Immad ud Din, Waqas Hafeez, Areeb Mushtaq Dar, Aakash Amin, Arshid Ahmad Bhat, Sheikh Umar, Girish Singh, Shivansh Sharma, Varun Mehra, Uday Partap Singh, Basudev Uppal, Manish Singh Bagal, Rajveer Singh Jamwal, Shiraj Hansa, Shivank Hansa, Yashvardhan Jamwal, Kanav Dogra, Ayushman Singh, Ankit Sharma, Dalbir Singh, Pragun Manhas, Vishal, Mohd Muveen, Naitik Verma, Sabzar Abdullah Mallah, Ishmeet Singh, Lovish Verma, Amandeep Chandan, Mohd. Faizan, Lavanya Parshar, Akrshit Sambyal, Baksheesh Singh, Rakshit Sahotra, Harish Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Kunal Kumar Motton, Omkar Singh

The selected girls are Aayait Firdous, Huzira Gul, Tanzeela Bhat, Najm Ul Nissa, Falak Farooz, Aaliya Gull, Sobia Tariq, Tanshi Dogra, Kanishka Mehra, Mahika Sharma, Shavi Mandla, Agriya Sharma

Earlier, the team was introduced with Abhishek Jain, General Secretary of Kick Boxing Association of J&K. The team was led by delegation Irfan Choudhary, Sudarshan Singh National Referee and Senior Coach J&K accompanied by coach Deepanshu, Vishal and Waseem Shah.