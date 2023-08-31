J&K Judokas shine at Junior Nat’l C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir (JAJK) team has brought laurels by winning two medals at the National Level Judo Competitions.

Jammu and Kashmir Judokas won two medals at Junior National Judo championship which was held at New Delhi from 28 to 31 August 2023. Varun Sharma from RCC Jammu won Silver medal in 81kg weight category while Tamleek Shah from Kashmir won Bronze medal in 57 kg weight category in the competition.

The team was accompanied by coaches Suraj Bhan Singh, Ritika Slathia, Manager, R S Jamwal and Manish Chatwal. After achieving great success in the championship, the Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir has appreciated the team and staff for showing exceptional performance at the national level championship.