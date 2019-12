J&K Handball Team leaves for Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Jammu and Kashmir Handball team today left for the participation in the 48th Senior Women National Handball Championship, being held at New Delhi from December 22 to 27, 2019.

The team: Poonam Kumari, Richa Mandla, Shivani Verma, Sulekha Kundal, Sannya Verma, Kashish Baru, Kesar Sharma, Harshita Jain, Ananya Sharma, Arushi Sharma, Ishdeep Kaur, Priya Sharma, Ramanpreet Kaur, Sapna, Damanneek Kaur and Robindera Kour.

The team is being accompanied by the Vinay Sharma as coach.