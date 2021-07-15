J&K Bank-XI, Hyderya Sports FC script wins

JKFA Professional League-2021

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: J&K Bank-XI trounced RKFC, whereas Hyderya Sports FC beat SCFA-XI by a solitary goal in the ongoing JKFA Professional Football League, being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Football Association in collaboration with Sports Council at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The first match was played between J&K Bank XI and Real Kashmir FC. The Real Kashmir FC dominated the scene right from the start of the play and scattered the defence line of J&K Bank team. They missed at least 4 to 5 chances to net the goal in the first half of the game but during the 2nd half, the J&K Bank displayed aggressive Football and tried hard to take the lead and ultimately they succeeded in converting a goal in the 55th minute of the match through Aakif. The match ended with J&K Bank defeating RKFC by a solitary goal wherein Nirdosh Sagotra of JK Bank was declared as man of the match.

The 2nd match was played between SCFA XI and Hyderya Sports FC, wherein latter succeeded to net the goal in the 19th minute of first half through Mehraj. Although, the young Turks of SCFA exhibited a quality Football and made some good moves on their opponents but remained unsuccessful to find the net, thus Hydrya Sports FC won the match by a solitary goal. Mehraj of Hyderya Sports FC was declared as man of the match.

Shaheen FC Jammu will play with Downtown Hero’s FC at 4 pm and Kashmir Avengers FC to lock horns with Lonestar KFC at 6:30 pm tomorrow under flood lights at same venue.