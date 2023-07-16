J&K all set to host first ever National football camp at Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 16: In a remarkable development for the sports ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time a national camp for the U-16 men’s football team is being held in Srinagar.

The prominent feature of the camp is the appointment of chief coach, Ishfaq Ahmed, son of the soil and former international Footballer. After the National camp, the Under-16 men’s team will participate in the SAFF U-16 Championship scheduled to be held in Bhutan from 1st to 11th September this year.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor J&K, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, said that this first of kind National camp will set new phase in the history of J&K sports. He added that in the last few years with sincere efforts of Government, sports infrastructure has been amplified across Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), Sarmad Hafeez said, “It is a great honour for the J&K to host the national U-16 boys’ team coaching camp in Srinagar”. He said that Football has a big fan base in J&K, and our youth will tremendously get motivated to see the national team youth team training in Srinagar and the administration will put all required efforts for football to grow in the region.

Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said, “Sports Council has hosted many important events both at national and international levels and I am sure by hosting of national football camp, J&K Sports Council as a premier sporting body will graduate to next level.”

General Secretary and Administrator, All India Football Federation, Shaji Prabakaran said, “AIFF expresses its sincere gratitude and thanks to the J&K administration for hosting India U16 team coaching camp in Srinagar.”

The elated head coach, Ishfaq Ahmed said that the hosting of the U-16 camp in Srinagar is a unique move for many reasons. “First, we never had an opportunity to hold a National Camp and it is a fulfilment of promise by our President Kalyan Chaubey, and Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, to make the game a pan-India affair”, he said.

The former international J&K footballer and technical committee member AIFF, Arun Malhotra said, “I am emotionally overwhelmed that ultimately what we proposed for boosting football in Jammu and Kashmir is accepted and being implemented in a phased manner by AIFF.”

He said with the support of J&K Government, J&K football is contributing to the progress of the sport in the country and we hope that we emerge as champions in the SAFF U-16 tournament. Giving details about the camp, Arun said that the team of 52 probables has been shortlisted after extensive scouting in East, West, North, West and North East zones.

He said the similarities in the weather conditions between Srinagar and Bhutan also made the case of J&K Sports Council stronger for hosting the national camp.