Jammu Veterans beats Akhnoor Veterans by 8 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Jammu Warrior Veterans beat Akhnoor Veterans by eight wickets in the ongoing Veteran Cricket Cup, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Akhnoor Veterans won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first Akhnoor Veterans scored only 91 by losing all wickets in 17 overs. Rahul Langer from Akhnoor Veterans was the only batsman who scored 37 runs. From Jammu Warriors Veterans, Lucky got three wickets, whereas Jindu clinched two wickets and Sunil and Ruby shared one wicket each.

In reply, Jammu Warriors Veterans easily chased the target in 13.1overs by losing only two wickets. Sanatan Dev Singh scored 34(32), Kaka 18(26) and Joginder Singh 24(16) were top scorers from Jammu Warriors Veterans. From bowling side, Arun Dev Singh got two wickets.

Lucky Singh was adjudged as man of the match, whereas Sonu Malhotra and Manav Mehta were umpires and Devpal acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Kr Sham Singh Langeh (General Secretary JKCA District Jammu).