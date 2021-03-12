Jammu Sports Veterans beats Akhnoor Veterans by 2 wkts

Champion Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Jammu Sports Veterans beats Akhnoor Veterans by two wickets of Champion Trophy, organized by Singh Cricket Club at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Batting first, Akhnoor Veterans scored 117 by losing all wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Palla Sharma made 27 runs of 26 balls, whereas Sonu Malhotra scored 21 runs of 30 balls and Mall Ditta and Vinod Kumar contributed 21 runs each in 19 and 22 balls respectively. From bowling side, Shera bagged four wickets, Sham Singh Langeh clinched three wickets, while Rajnesh and Lucky shared one wicket each.

While chasing the target, Jammu Sports Veterans managed to score 119 by losing eight wickets in 24.2 overs with Sham Singh Langeh made 24 runs in 32 balls, Lucky scored 23 runs off 19 balls and Shera and Ajay contributed 16 each runs in 11 and 19 balls respectively. From bowling side, Sonu Malhotra and Deepak Sharma shared three wickets each while Shindi got one wicket. Sham Singh Langeh was adjudged man of the match for his all round performance.

Councillor, Rakesh Malhotra was the chief guest, whereas Shamsher Singh (general secretary Press Club Akhnoor) was guest of honour. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of Sham Singh Langeh and Mukesh Sharma for organizing the matches in all categories in Akhnoor and Jammu.

The match was organized by Singh Cricket Club under overall supervision of Kr Sham Singh Langeh, general secretary JKCA District Jammu.