Jammu Sanskriti School takes part in virtual MUN 2020

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua participated in virtual MUN 2020, organised by Erudite Young Minds in which 250 students from different schools participated.

The purpose to organise this virtual MUN was to sensitize the students concerning global issues such as political, humanitarian, cultural, development as well as environmental.

A delegate namely Nandini Bawa of Class 11th succeeded to get prize during the event.

Principal, Mili R Sumbria congratulated all delegates who represented the school during the event. The entire delegation comprised of 10 delegates including Sapranjal, Anubha and Sanidhya for WHO Committee discussing COVID-19 vaccine, Anmolpreet and Rajbir for Indian War Council, Saivi Verma for UNEA Committee, Anantika and Aditi Khanuria and Nandini Bawa for Deliberation for upliftment of heritage and cultural cults of J&K and Sunil for UNEA Committee.

She also congratulated the mentors, Arun Kumar (PGT History) and Nidhi (TGT English) for mentoring the students so effectively.