Jammu Sanskriti School organises function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu organised a function in the School premises to inculcate a sense of commitment and responsibility among the students, here today.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh was the chief guest of the event. The program commenced with the presentation of sapling and traditional lighting of lamp, followed by the welcome address by the Principal cum Vice Chairperson of the School, Rohini Aima.

She greeted the chief guest and made the newly elected student council realize that they are the beacon of the learners. This was ensued by the mesmerising and beautiful pinning ceremony of student council, followed by felicitation ceremony of Class X meritorious students.

Vasu Khajuria and Amber Bhatt led the council as the chosen head boy and head girl respectively. Akash and Bhumi were selected as vice-head boy and vice- head girl, while Ravinder Singh and Chetna as sports captain; Shivang and Neharika as cultural captain and Jatin and Mishti were elected as junior head boy and junior head girl.

The ADGP congratulated the students and urged them to bring big changes in the School as well as in the country through their leadership. The vote of thanks was given by Vice Principal Avneet Kour Budhraja.