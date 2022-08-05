Inter-regional Kabaddi tournament gets underway at JU

*NR-1, WR-1, WR-II, NR-II sail into semis

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Inter-regional Kabaddi tournament, organised by POWERGRID, got underway at Jammu University’s Indoor Gymnasium Hall, here today.

Five matches of Pool-A and seven matches of Pool-B were organised today, wherein the players showcased their style and skills to get the better of their opponents.

The teams of NR-I, WR-I , WR-II along with host region NR-II entered semifinals rounds wherein NR-II will face NR-I whereas WR–II will face WR-I.

In Pool-A, NR-2 defeated NR-3 by 36-32, wherein Gurjinder Singh (NR-2) was declared as man of the match, SR-1 beat ER-2 by 45-23 and Shiva Rajeshwar (SR-1) was awarded with man of the match, WR-1 trounced NR-2 by 35-18, NR-3 defeated SR-1 by 29-17 and WR-1 got better of ER-2 by 33-16, while Kishore Agarwal (WR-1), Anil Kumar Yadav (NR-3) and Vishal Shinde (WR-1) were declared as man of the matches for their outstanding performances in their respective matches.

In Pool-B, NR-1 beat NER by 27-12 points, WR-2 defeated SR-2 by 41-14, NR-1 trounced CC by 17-8, SR-2 beat ER-1 by 27-10, NER got better of CC by 26-21, WR-2 beat ER-1 by 35-3 and WR-2 trounced NER by 32-14, whereas Manoj Chaudhary (NR-1), Mahipal (WR-2), Mahendra Singh (NR-1), Gopal Bhajantri Manoj (SR-2), Khajan Singh Panwar (NER), Sultan Singh Meena (WR-2) and Himanshu Patel (WR-2) were announced as man of the matches in their respective matches in Pool-B.