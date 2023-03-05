Jammu Marathon witnesses overwhelming participation

*DGP Dilbag Singh presents prizes to winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: Jammu Marathon, a mega event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme here at Gulshan Ground, today.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh flagged-off the run, while Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh presided over the flag-in ceremony and presented awards and prizes among the winners of the event.

Ashok Bhan (retired DGP), Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K, B. Srinivas, Spl DG CID J&K, RR Swain, Spl DG Crime J&K, AK Choudhary, ADGPs SJM Gillani, Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGPs Vikramjeet Singh and BS Tuti, DIGs Sarah Rizvi, Imtiaz Ismail, Ajit Singh Salaria and Nisha Nathyal and others were present during the event.

The DGP appreciated ADGP Armed J&K and his team for successful conduct of the event with the participation of thousands of athletes. “Starting with the small event levels, Civic Action Programmes organized by J&K Police have become the national level events as athletes from across the country are now participating in these events,” the DGP said.

“J&K Police is leading from the front in organizing the events in almost every sports category to provide a platform to the J&K youth,” the DGP said.

He also congratulated ADGP Armed and his team for emerging winners in the All India Police Golf Tournament that was hosted by CRPF at Nodia, Uttar Pradesh.

The ADGP Armed SJM Gillani informed that 4000 athletes including athletes from across the country participated in 11 different categories

In the 21km half marathon men category, Ritik Sharma, Pankaj Kumar and Narender Singh won first three positions respectively, while in 10km road race women above 18 category, Rimpy Devi, Gunjan Preet Kour & Shamshad Bano won first three positions respectively. In the 10km road race for boys U-18, Vishal Sharma, Shamsher Singh & Sunny Sharma won first three positions and in the 10km road race for girls U-18, Sakhshi Thakur, Sara Naqash & Mantasha Jan won first three positions respectively.

In 10km for veteran men above 45 years, Ram Raj, Shafat-ul-Bashir & Parshotam Lal emerged first three winners respectively while in 10km for veteran women, Anuradha, Sonia Sawhney and Satwant Kour won first three positions respectively.

In 5km sub junior boys, Bharat Kumar, Akhil Kumar, Hashim Riyaz, Parul Kumar and Mohd Imran won first five positions respectively and in 4km sub junior girls, Komal, Anjali Devi, Hiranya Mahajan, Pratiba Devi and Mahika Sharma secured first 5 positions respectively. Similarly, in 2km for specially abled (Male), Makhan Lal, Ranjesh Singh, Tushar Kundan, Akash Singh and Mohammad Ubair won first five positions respectively and in 2kms for specially abled (female), Komal Sharma, Anu Sharma, Disha Devi, Guria and Damani Sharma clinched first five positions.

Abhinandan Jain (69 years) was the oldest participant in men category and Renu Rajaram was the oldest women athlete. Vivansh Dhar 5 years and S. Tapasya 6 years were boy and girl participants respectively.

Among Raffle draw winners, Bhaskar Gupta, Sudanshu Sharma and Divanshu Sharma won top three prizes.