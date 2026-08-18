Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: The two-day Jammu District Judo Championship commenced at Bhagwati Nagar Stadium, Jammu, with around 250 judokas, including boys and girls, participating in Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior categories.

Suraj Sharma, General Secretary, Judo Association Jammu & Kashmir, declared the championship open in the presence of senior coaches Arshi Nad, Vikas Dogra, Ritika Slathia and Jughal Kishore.

Advertisement

In Sub-Junior Girls, the 28kg category was won by Ruhi, followed by Aarvi Manotra, while Pihu and Mamoona secured third positions. In 32kg, Manyata secured first place, Prisha second, and Nita Devi and Aradhya third.

In 36kg, Manay won gold, followed by Vanshika Thapa, with Lakshita and Anitha Bhalwal third. Ayushi Sharma topped the 40kg category, followed by Riya Gupta, while Saira Bano and Sanchia Sambyal finished third.

Mehrish Malik won the 44kg category, Palvai was second, and Aarna and Sanofara third. Pinky Rajput topped the 48kg category, followed by Ishita Sharma, with Humaira Malik and Ridhma Sharma third.

In 52kg, Monika Sharma won gold, Niharika silver, while Dhriti and Nandini Rathore secured third positions. In the 57kg category, Gouri Sharma finished first, Yashvee Kohli second, and Sonia and Kritika third. In another 57kg listing, Rajsee secured first, followed by Ananya, while Angel Preet and Nimrit finished third.