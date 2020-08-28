Iqbal elected joint secretary of JKOA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Iqbal has been elected as joint secretary of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA) for Kashmir wing.

The election was made during a meeting, organised under the chairmanship of Zamir Thakur, senior vice president of the Association. Abass Wani, president WGAJK and former MLA Tangmarg and Prof Bashir were also present during the meeting.

Ashraf Dijoo, general secretary of Ice Skating and Ice Hockey Association hoped that various burning problems raised by the Associations will be given priority by the JKOA.