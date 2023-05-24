Inter-School Tournament for girls in Fencing, Handball commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 24: District Level Inter School Tournament for Girls U/14 & U/17 in Fencing & Handball began here today at Subash Stadium & Mini Stadium, Udhampur.

The Tournament is being organized by the Department of Youth Service and Sports (YSS) Udhampur under the patronage of Director YSS J&K, Subhash Chander Chibber and under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishy, under the overall supervision of Romesh Chander Mishra, DYSSO Udhampur.

About 82 girls from different institutions and five Zones of Udhampur are participating in the tournament. District YSS Officer Udhampur, Romesh Chander Mishra along with ZPEO, Pushpinder Kour and ZPEO Sham Lal Zone Ramnagar interacted with the participants in the presence of all field staff of DYSSO Udhampur.

Winners in Fencing U-17 Girls were Ragini Verma, GHSS Garhi; Manasvi, Little Flower Convent School Udhampur and Samridhi Sharma, B.V Mandir School.

Winners in Fencing U-14 Girls were Bhavlween Kour, APS Udhampur; Arshi Thakur, Happy Model Hr Sec School and Ashwathie Sharma, APS Udhampur.

Trials cum selection were conducted by the technical experts in Handball (Girls) of Zone Udhampur, Jib, Ghordi and Dudu and the selected team will participate in provincial level Inter District Competition.

All the matches were officiated by Ranjeet Singh, Jagdish Kumar, Ved Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Abdul Quadir, Mohd. Tarik and Rajan.

Romesh Chander I/C Activity, Som Dev Khajuria, PEM, Vikas Sharma, PEM, Jatin Sethi, Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjeev Khajuria, Bhupinder Singh, Anshu Brat Khanna, Vipin Photra, Munazim Malik, Kumari Nirmal, Rajesh Kumar and Raj Kumar were also present on the occasion.