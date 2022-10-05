Inter-school tournament concludes at Taisuru

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 5: Inter-school tournament, organised by Youth Services and Sports, concluded at Thulus Spang, Taisuru, here today.

In the three day long tournament, 72 teams including 580 boys and 500 girls’ players of under-14 and under-17 showcased their brilliant performances in volleyball, handball and athletics.

Councilor Taisuru, Aga Syed Abass Rizvi was the chief guest at the final ceremony, while Principal Higher Secondary School Biama Purtikchey, Yahya Khan was the guest of honour. Chairman Teacher’s Forum Kargil Ladakh Feroze Ahmad Kakroo was the special guest. Inchrage BMO Taisuru, Incharge SHO Taisuru, and Headmasters from different High Schools and Middle Schools were also present.

The ZPEO reminded that a Sports Stadium at Khawous, a divisional level Ice Hockey Rink at Yuljuk is under construction under SDP which will be ready by the end of this year. He added that a Ponds Ice Hockey has been constructed under SDP at Kargee.

Rizvi said he will allocate funds to boost sports activities in the zone and emphasized to the general public to generously provide land for the construction of sports infrastructure in the zone.

Yahya Khan advised the players to take part in sports activities to remain physically and mentally fit.

Chairman Teacher’s Forum Kargil Ladakh said there is no dearth of talent and many players have represented Ladakh in various national games which are noteworthy.

In the final match for the U/17 boys volleyball tournament, Govt. High School Kargee defeated Noon Public High School Taisuru. The GHS Kargee won the final match by one set grabbing the winners’ position in their favour whereas Noon Public High School Taisuru remained as the runner-up.

Chief guest Rizvi and Yahya Khan and all other guests conferred 12 medals, 16 mementos and 190 certificates to honor the winner and runner-up teams.