Inter District UT level Chess C’ship for girls commences 

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 27: The Inter-District Union Territory Level Chess Competition for girls in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories was inaugurated at Batote, here today by DIG Shridhar Patil of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range. Organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports (YS&S) under Director General Rajinder Singh Tara, in collaboration with the Ramban administration led by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, the tournament sees participation from around 170 girls across the two categories.

During the event, all participants, along with officers and teachers, pledged to uphold sportsmanship and remain drug-free. The winners of this championship will earn the opportunity to compete in the National Chess Competition.

DIG Patil encouraged them to play confidently and reminded them that merely participating in such significant tournaments is a point of pride. He also shared valuable tips to help them succeed.