Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for LLC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today convened a meeting to review the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of upcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC) to be held next month at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

While referring to the League as a signature event, he issued slew of directions to the line departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements during the event as thousands of spectators are expected to throng the venue. He directed the SMC to supplement the sanitation and deep cleaning arrangements at the Stadium besides ensuring installation of large bins and keeping dewatering pumps in a standby position in case of rainfall.

The Div Com exhorted upon the PHE and PDD to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity to the venue.

Similarly, instructions were given to the health department for deployment of expert medical teams and ambulances at the venue to extend immediate help when required. The F&E department was asked to keep fire tenders in the vicinity of the stadium to tackle any incident of fire. Besides, the Food Safety Department was assigned the role of food analysis to ensure hygienic food is provided to the players and supporting staff.

Among others present in the meeting were Additional Commissioner Kashmir, ADC, Srinagar, officers of various departments including SMC, PDD, PHE, UEED, Information, Hospitality & Protocol, Fire & Emergency, Health, Police besides CEO, Legends League Cricket , Raman Raheja and Secretary, J&K Sports Council.