Inter District Divisional Level Athletic Competitions commence

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Inter District Divisional Level Athletic Competitions for all age boys being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports commenced at Sports Ground, University of Jammu, here.

About 165 participants of Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts took part in the competition.

In U-14 100 meters, Sagar Singh of District Jammu and Aman Khokhar of District Samba clinched first and second positions respectively, whereas in U-17 category Afreen Iqbal of District Udhampur and Aryan Mahajan of District Jammu bagged first and second positions respectively and in U-19 category Sandeep Dogra of District Jammu and Taranjeet of District Udhampur secured first and second positions.

In U-14 400 meters, Zulfkar Ali of District Poonch and Mohammad Sultan of District Rajouri bagged first and second positions respectively, whereas in U-17 category, Mohammad Ashiq of District Jammu and Akhileshwar Singh of District Samba bagged first and second positions respectively and in U-19 category, Rajan Kumar of District Jammu and Manveer Choudhary of District Rajouri secured first and second positions respectively.

In U-17 3000 meters, Sunil Singh of District Reasi and Pinkay Kumar of District Kathua bagged first and second positions respectively, whereas in U-19 category, Prakul of District Jammu and Sarooj Kumar of District Samba bagged first and second positions respectively.

In U-17 Triple Jump, Akhil of District Jammu and Deepak Kumar of District Samba bagged first and second positions respectively, whereas in U-19 category, Mandeep Singh of District Jammu and Sunil Singh of District Samba clinched first and second positions respectively. The matches were officiated by Athletics experts from Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Jammu.