Inter Collegiate Kabaddi Tournament commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Inter Collegiate Kabaddi Tournament for men, being organized by Directorate of Sports and Physical Edu. University of Jammu, commenced at Gymnasium Hall of the varsity.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu inaugurated the tournament and interacted with the players of different colleges.

Among other present on the occasion were Dr Mukesh Sharma, Balbir Chib, Mohammad Tanvir, Raj Kumar Bakshi and Ravish Vaid.

In the first match, GDC, Ramnagar beat Trikuta Degree College by 18 points (38-20), whereas in the second match, GDC Reasi defeats GDC Thanamandi by 28 points (48-20). In the third match of the day, GDC Kathua beat GCET Jammu by 25 points (50-25).

The matches were officiated by Ajay Gupta, Anil Sharma, Dhiraj Sharma, Ankush Gupta, Keshav Singh, Amandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gagan Kumar.