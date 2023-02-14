Inter-collegiate Cricket tournament begins at CLUJ

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: Inter-Collegiate Cricket (Men) tournament, organized by Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ), commenced at GGM Science College JKCA Ground, here today.

Prof. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Principal GGM Science College was the chief guest on the occasion.

The match was played under the overall supervision of Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Sports Coordinator, Cluster University of Jammu and Physical Director, GGM Science College Jammu.

The 1st match of the tournament was played between Govt. SPMR College of Commerce and Govt. MAM College in which Govt. MAM College won the match by 10 wickets.

Earlier, the team of Govt. SPMR College of Commerce scored 60 runs in 20 overs which was easily chased by the team of Govt. MAM College in just 3 overs.

Dikshant was the man of the match by scoring 55 runs in just 14 balls and also remained not out. Nityam Abrol took 3 wickets, while Marutwan and Arun Singh took 2 wickets each for Govt. MAM College.

Prof. Anil Verma, Dr. Devinder Kumar Sharma, Dr. Jagjeet Singh, Aijaz Malik, Physical Director SPMR College of Commerce, Dr. Roopali Slathia, Physical Director, GCW Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Ramandeep Kralia, Physical Director, GCOE Jammu, Neelam Chalotra Assistant Physical Director, Govt. MAM College were among the various dignitaries present during the occasion.

Harsh Nayyar and Rahul were the umpires, while Shiv acted as scorer during the match.