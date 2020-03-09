Indo-American Montessori Pre School celebrates 1st Annual Day

*Vibodh pitches for promotion of art in schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 8: Indo-American Montessori Pre School, Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu, celebrated its 1st Annual Day ‘Aagaaz’ with pomp and show at Dr BR Ambedkar Auditorium, Govt Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk, here.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest, Advocate and former MLC Vibodh Gupta, in the presence of the guests of honour including Vikash Kumar (Academic Trainer IAMPS), Kamal Bakshi (Chairperson), Lata Bakshi (Joint Director), Himanshu Bakshi (Director) and Pallavi Bakshi (Principal).

The dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by Kamal Bakshi (Chairperson) by presentation of bouquets.

IAMPS Jammu touched the chord of the parents by ‘Aagaaz’, the theme of the 1st Annual function which means ‘Beginning’. The programme started with ‘Saraswati Vandana’, which was followed by different cultural items including dance performances, Poem ‘Ek Beti Ki Pukaar’ based on Beti Bachao theme and Ramayan Act etc.

Speaking on the occasion Vibodh Gupta lauded the efforts of Management, Principal, Staff and appreciated the performances of the students.

He spoke on the importance of inculcating moral values and cultural ethos among the students from the very beginning of the education process.

Gupta strongly asserted that art and culture should become an integral part of the schooling system.

The students were felicitated for the achievements in various categories.

Guest of honour Vikash Kumar appreciated the achievements of the school, while Pallavi Bakshi proposed the vote of thanks.

The event concluded with the presentation of National Anthem.