India U-19 to play tri-series against SA, Afg

NEW DELHI, Dec 23:

The Indian U-19 team will take on hosts South Africa and Afghanistan in a tri-series in Johannesburg ahead of the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup in the Rainbow Nation next year.

The tri-series will be played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg and will witness each team playing each other twice, a BCCi statement read.

India U19 will kick-start their campaign against Afghanistan U-19 on December 29 before taking on South Africa U-19 on January 2. (PTI)

The final is scheduled to be played on January 10.

The U19 World Cup is scheduled to begin on January 19 in Bloemfontein.

India is in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. They are set to open their campaign against Bangladesh on January 20. (PTI)