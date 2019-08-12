India thrashes Pakistan by 8 wkts as J&K’s Wasim Iqbal sparkles

Divyang Cricket World Cup in England

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: J&K’s talented batsman Wasim Iqbal scored power-packed 69 runs off 43 balls, studded with 4 fours and 6 sixes as India crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets to seal berth in the finals of the Divyang Cricket World Cup at Kidderminisper in England.

According to the reports reaching here, India rode on a brilliant partnership of 125 runs between Kunal Phanse (54 not out) and Wasim Iqbal (69) to surpass the target of 151 set by Pakistan easily in 17.1 overs. Another player from J&K, medium fast bowler Amir also performed well in this prestigious tournament.

In the finals to be played tomorrow, India will take on either Afghanistan or the winner of the match between Bangladesh and England.

The World Championship is being hosted by England and Wales Cricket Board from August 3, 2019 in England.

Earlier, All India Cricket Association for Divyang had announced Indian Divyang Cricket team at Mumbai Cricket Association Office for this event after holding selection matches at different venues including Jammu.

The Indian team was picked by the Selection Committee including former Test Cricketer Karsan Gavri, besides Prasad Desai, Omesh Kulkarni, Deepak Jadav and Brijesh Solkar.

Meanwhile, talking to EXCELSIOR, National selector and former Ranji Trophy Player from Mumbai Prasad Desai said that it was the performance of Wasim Iqbal and Kunal Phanse which has helped India to seal berth in the finals.

“Both Wasim and another J&K player Amir are immensely talented,” Prasad added.

The Indian team: Vikrant Ravinder Keni, Kunal Dattatray Phanse, Wasim Iqbal Khan, Tushar Paul, Ravindra Gopinath Sante, Suganesh Mahindaren, Debabrata Roy, Anish Padeetharayil Rajan, Anshul, Ramesh Subrahmaniyam Naidu Mantri, Narinder Mangore, Jetindra Vaddi Nagaraju, Gurudass Ramdass Raut, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh Sran and Amir Hassian Rather.

Stand bys: Abdul Khaliq, Sunny Goyat, Asitkumar Ramsavar Jayswar and Avinesh Kumar.