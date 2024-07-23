India boys to meet England for fifth spot in World Junior team squash

HOUSTON (USA), July 23: Indian boys defeated South Africa 2-0 while the girl’s team lost to England by an identical margin in the 5-8th position matches at the World Junior Squash Championships Team competition here.

The boy’s team will now meet England for the fifth position, while the girls will take on Hong Kong for the seventh place in the final round of matches.

Results (5-8th positions):

Boys: India beat South Africa 2-0 (Shaurya Bawa bt Connor Earl 12-10, 7-11,11-6, 11-7; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Judah Phillips 11-4, 11-4, 11-8).

Girls: India lost to England 0-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Amelie Haworth 8-11, 4-11,10-12; Unnati Tripathi lost to Emily Coulcher-Porter 8-11,12-14, 4-11). (PTI)