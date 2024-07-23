Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India

Pallekele, July 23: Charith Asalanka was on Tuesday named captain of the Sri Lankan T20 team for the three-match series against India, starting here on July 27, replacing spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down after the team’s early exit from last month’s T20 World Cup.

The 27-year-old comes with considerable captaincy experience. In the absence of Hasaranga, who was facing suspension due to ICC code of conduct violations, Asalanka had captained Sri Lanka in two T20Is on the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

A former Sri Lankan U-19 captain, he also led Jaffna Kings to the Lanka Premier League title last week.

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee opted for several changes following the team’s dismal show at the T20 World Cup, where the island nation managed to win only one game and made an early exit.

Overall, the 16-member squad is a good mix of experience and youth.

The seasoned pair of all-rounders Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama and left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka have been left out of the squad.

Returning to the squad are 34-year-old Dinesh Chandimal, who last played a T20I in February 2022, and Kusal Janith Perera.

Uncapped all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has earned a maiden call up.

Right-arm seamer, who had been training at the MRF Pace Academy in India, has been rewarded for his breakout LPL season.

Pacers Binura Fernando and Avishka Fernando also find themselves back in the national fold.

Sri Lanka will play the first of the three T20Is on July 27 here, followed by games on July 28 and 30.

The Indian team, which will be led by a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav as well, landed here on Monday night for the series, which also features three ODIs scheduled next month.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (Capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando. (PTI)