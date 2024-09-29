India beat Laos 2-0 in last group match in AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

VIENTIANE (LAOS), Sept 29: India pumped in two second-half goals to beat hosts Laos 2-0 in their concluding Group G match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers here on Sunday.

The Blue Colts squandered a series of scoring chances before finding the net through Gwgwmsar Goyary (69th minute) and Thanglalsoun Gangte (84th) to notch up full points.

While India finished second in the four-team group with six points from three matches behind Iran (9 points), it remains to be seen whether this is enough for them to secure a spot in the final rounds of the competition.

The top teams of the 10 groups, along with the five best second-place finishers, will qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 in China. India finished with +4 goal difference.

India spent most of the first 45 minutes lurking around the Laos area to find a goal but had to troop back to the dressing room without success.

While the home side rode their luck to keep the scoresheet clean, India missed a host of opportunities. The Blue Colts could have taken the lead in the first half itself, but they failed to avail the chances that came their way.

Kelvin Singh Taorem surprised everyone around when he couldn’t find the target despite having the Laos goalkeeper at his mercy.

Kop Lokpathib, the Laos custodian, by far the busiest person on the pitch, looked more relieved than anyone around when Goyary ballooned over the bar from just outside the six-yard area.

There was no change in the pattern in the second session, except that Laos took advantage of India’s frustration.

As India U20 side increased men in attack in search of goal, Laos seized the opportunity to go for the counter-attacks.

Twice the Indian goal were under attack but Sahil was alert under the bar on both occasions.

Barring these stray attacks from Laos, their goal was under constant siege by the Indian strikers.

At least three chances were missed by the Indians in quick succession before their relentless pursuit for a goal bore fruit in the 69th minute.

A long ball from Manglenthang Kipgen found Goyary inside the box, who beat the goalkeeper with a grounder.

In the 84th minute, substitute Thanglalsoun Gangte fired in the second goal from inside the box. (PTI)