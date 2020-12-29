Ice Hockey training concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Dec 29: The first ever 10 days Ice Hockey training for the children of villages including Kukshow, Dargo and Pachari, concluded at Kukshow, here today.

The coaching was given by the first women Ice Hockey International player from Kargil, Rigzin Yangdol to both boys and girls of the villages by arranging all equipments herself.

Councillor Chiktan Mohsin Ali was the chief guest of closing ceremony, whereas Naib Sarpanch, Panchs and members of both the communities besides villagers of Kukshow were also present during the event.

The Councillor extended his full support to them whenever needed and gave Rs 10,000 cash to the organiser of the event. He also appreciated the coaches Rigzin Yangdol and Rigzin Angmo for arranging the equipments themselves for imparting training to budding players.

The Mohsin Ali assured the villagers to construct an Ice Hockey Rink at Kuksho in coming days, so that the budding players of villages can take the benefit of it. He also handed over two Shamiana to both the Buddhist and Muslim communities.

A cultural dance was also presented by the cultural troops of the village during the function.