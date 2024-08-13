I will meet hockey team before Sept 10 to chalk out future plans: Sports Minister Mandaviya

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that he will hold a meeting with the bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team before September 10 to chalk out future plans in its endeavour to clinch the gold medal in 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Mandaviya on Tuesday felicitated star custodian PR Sreejesh, defender Sanjay, Amit Rohidas and striker Abhishek after their return from Paris on Tuesday morning.

“It’s been a wonderful performance from you guys, we didn’t get the gold but we came very close to it and the way you guys inspired after the semifinal loss is commendable,” Mandaviya said.

“But it’s not the end of the road and I will sit with you by September 10 and churn out future course of action so that we should return with nothing less than gold from Los Angeles. I will seek your opinion how to go about it and try to provide you all possible support from the government.” The minister also said he was satisfied with the performance of the Indian contingent even though they couldn’t match last edition’s result.

In Tokyo India won seven medals including a gold, but in Paris the country could manage just six medals — five bronze medals and one silver.

The Indians, however, missed out on seven medals, finishing fourth, a fact which Mandaviya rued.

“In Tokyo, we won seven medals but in Paris we won six. But the fact is we missed out on seven more medals by finishing fourth, which is a worthy performance,” he said.

Mandaviya had earlier felicitated the others members of the hockey who returned early. (PTI)