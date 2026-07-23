Heritage School organises workshop

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Heritage School organised a workshop on "Teaching Through Low-Cost Teaching Aids" for Science and Mathematics teachers of Classes I to VIII to promote innovative and experiential learning methods.

The session was conducted by Prof Mineesh Gulati, a teacher trainer, STEM and AI educator and Physics education specialist with over 33 years of experience in teacher development. He demonstrated various teaching aids prepared from easily available materials to simplify complex concepts in Science and Mathematics.

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Prof. Gulati explained concepts including Newton's Laws of Motion, inertia, Pythagoras Theorem, mathematical identities, the Periodic Table through rhymes, colours of light and force acting at a distance through practical demonstrations.

Teachers actively participated in hands-on activities and explored ways to integrate these aids into classrooms. The workshop concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session. The school also presented a sapling to Prof. Gulati as a token of appreciation.