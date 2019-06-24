Haveli XI crushes Lakshay Club by 152 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 24: Haveli XI crushed Lakshay Cricket Club by a huge margin of 152 runs in the ongoing JKCA District Poonch Cricket Tournament at Sports Stadium, here.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Haveli XI scored a good total of 270 runs in 40 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Sajjad scored magnificent 69 runs while Murtaza and Sohail contributed 49 runs each. From Lakshay Club, Nikhil and Updesh took two wickets each.

In reply, Lakshay Club bundled out for 117 in 24.3 overs to lose the match by 152 runs. Aman top scored with 41 runs. From Haveli XI, Shoib was wrecker in chief, who claimed five wickets for 25 runs.

This match was officiated by the technical penal including Rajinder Singh Toofan and Sanjay Misri as umpires while Amandeep Sharma was scorer.