GPCC lifts 1st Knockout Cricket Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Gurha Pattan Cricket Club (GPCC) trounced Garkhal Cricket Club (GCC) by 1 wicket in the final and lifted the title trophy of first Knockout Cricket Cup, organized by Cricket enthusiasts Binny and Aman, here today.

GCC won the toss and scored only 51 runs by losing all wickets in the stipulated overs which was chased by the GPCC on the loss of 9 wickets and registered 1 wicket win over GCC. Ballu was declared as man of the match, whereas Vishal remained the leading wicket taker.

Ex Sarpanch, Ravi Verma was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony, while Atul Sudan youth leader AAP was the guest of honor. They awarded winners, runner-ups, man of the match and man of the series with trophies and cash awards.

Other prominent present during the occasion were Retired TSO Ashok Sharma, Surinder Singh, Kar Singh and Arun Singh.

While addressing the gathering Ravi Verma congratulated all the winners and appreciated the organizers for organizing the successful event. He said these kinds of events will keep youth away from the drug menace.

Atul Sudan advised the youth to rejuvenate their energy to further polish their skills to perform at higher levels of competitions.