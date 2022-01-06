Govt frames rules for appointment of ‘Outstanding Players’ at Gazetted, Non-gazetted posts

Goldi Sharma

JAMMU, Jan 6: The J&K Government led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha framed rules for the recruitment of the ‘Outstanding Players’ at post of Gazetted and Non-gazetted who brought laurels to Country as well as Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir competing at national and international level sports events.

With the framing of these rules, the outstanding players of J&K now avail the benefit of the Government job at both above mentioned posts which have been lying vacant under the same quota since 2014.

The Lieutenant Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred to him under Article 309 of the Constitution of India has announced rules called as the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons Rules, 2022 in an order issued here by the General Administration Department.

As per the order, the rules shall apply for recruitment of outstanding sportspersons against Gazetted and Non-gazetted posts reserved for the purpose.

A sportsperson who is a domicile of Union Territory of J&K and has represented India in international games/competitions namely Olympic Games/Paralympic/World Cup (Played once in four years)/ Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/International Cricket Matches (Main India Team)/World University Games in any of the sports disciplines or won 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the above mentioned international competitions which were shortlisted by the Government while framing the rules, have been eligible for the Gazetted post.

For the Non-gazetted category, a person who has won first three positions in the individual or team event in National Games or Senior National Championship or Federation Cup or Senior Inter-Zonal Competitions, held under Indian Olympic Association/National Sports Federation/Association officials recognised in any of the sports disciplines in the 44 shortlisted games as well as has represented India in international games/ competitions mentioned for Gazetted posts were eligible for the Non-gazetted posts.

The notification further read as, notwithstanding any contained in the rules or order for the time being in force, regulating the procedure for appointment to any Gazetted/ Non-gazetted services under the rules, the General Administration Department subject to availability of posts, on recommendation of the Committee constituted by under Sub-rule (2), consider the appointment of an outstanding sportspersons at its sole discretion, in any department in the Gazetted/Non-gazetted cadre.

A person possessing qualification as Graduation or above may be considered for appointment against a vacancy in the Gazetted service, while a person with Matric qualification or above may be considered for appointment against a vacancy in the Non-gazetted service as well as he/she must possess certificate of ‘Outstanding Sportsperson’ from the Youth Services and Sports Department and has not been recommended or appointed earlier under these rules.

“The maximum number of appointments of outstanding sportspersons against the direct recruitment quota in all the services during a calendar year shall not exceed five in Gazetted cadre and 25 in Non-gazetted cadre in any case,” the order read.

The order, however, has also elaborated other norms such as incentives to outstanding sportspersons, grant of advance increment, allocation of posts, determination of sports merit, provided that where a candidate has obtained medals at International as well as National level or participation at International competitions, he/she shall be given weight-age at both the levels, interpretation and repeal and saving in threadbare.

If any outstanding sportsperson if found guilty of any sports related misconduct like doping, sexual harassment and abuse, competitive manipulation like betting, inside information, match fixing, tanking, threatening the integrity and essence of sports at any time subsequent to appointment, his and her service shall be terminated, the order read.

For the appointment of these outstanding players at both the posts, the Government recommended 100 points wherein 60 points were given to international level competitions, while 40 points were recommended to national/ others competitions.