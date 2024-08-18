Gold Cup Kabaddi tourney commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 17: The Jammu District Kabaddi Association launched the inaugural Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament at the Kabaddi field, M.A. Stadium Jammu. The event, a significant addition to the district’s sports calendar, aims to promote and elevate the traditional sport of Kabaddi in the region.

The ceremony attracted a vibrant crowd, including players, coaches, sports enthusiasts, and distinguished guests. The chief guest, Rajeev Sharma, Member J&K Sports Council, and guest of honour Rohit Shastri, along with Baljinder Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, led the inauguration. Other notable attendees included Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, General Secretary of the J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, and Surinder Mohan, S.S. Gill, Sangram Singh, Ajay Gupta, Anil Sharma, Jeet Singh, Sudesh Raina, Manik Sharma, and Dharamjeet Singh. The tournament commenced with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp and an exciting opening match.

Rajeev Sharma lauded the Jammu District Kabaddi Association for their efforts, highlighting the tournament’s role in nurturing local talent and enhancing community spirit. “Kabaddi is a reflection of our cultural heritage. This tournament provides an excellent platform for our youth to demonstrate their skills and sportsmanship,” he noted.

Sanjeet Sharma, Secretary of the Jammu District Kabaddi Association, expressed gratitude to participants, sponsors and supporters. “The Gold Cup represents our commitment to the development of Kabaddi in Jammu. We are eager to witness the best teams in action and celebrate their achievements,” he said. The tournament will feature teams from across the district competing over the next two days.