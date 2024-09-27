GFI contingent reaches Italy for World C’ships

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: The 13 member contingent of Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) led by Kiran Wattal as head of the delegation today reached Pesaro-Italy to participate in 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics championships starting from September 27, 2024.

Kiran Wattal, GFI vice president and president Gymnastics Association of J&K congratulated all the selected Gymnasts, their Coaches & parents for selection in the Indian squad.

Wattal said that under the guidance of president GFI, Sudhir Mittal, the Federation has achieved new heights at international arena.

Wattal thanked J&K administration under the leadership of LG Manoj Sinha for providing Gymnastics Academy equipped with world class infrastructure in Jammu and other facilities in the UT.

He said that such type of initiatives will surely enhance the level of the performance of Sports & Games at international championships.