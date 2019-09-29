GD Goenka opens Toddler House

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: GD Goenka Toddler House has opened its new branch at Vikas Nagar, Sarwal.

A large number of parents with their children were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshu Gupta, Principal of the School said that GD Goenka Toddlers House is the best choice for the parents who are looking for their kids a school that provides safe environment rich with opportunities for today to explore, learn and grow.

In addition to this the Toddler House also provides facilities like day care, meal and transport facilities.

The Principal also said that the school is under CCTV surveillance and hoped to build a relationship based on trust and respect which will ultimately benefit the child.

A handout stated that the school is open for admission with Navratra offer.