Game Changer, Samar Strikers, KAP Smashers register wins, sail into next round

3rd Police Public-Cricket Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: Game Changer, Samar Strikers and KAP Smashers registered emphatic wins and sailed into the next round of the ongoing 3rd Police Public Cricket Premier League (PPCPL), being organized under the banner of Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Senior Cricketers of J&K and KC Sports Club.

The slogan of the league is “Let our junior cricketers smell the aroma of IPL at Jammu with J&K Police” and the main objective of the tournament is to involve the young students in sports activities to not to derail from the main stream and not to involve in drugs, besides providing them professional platform to hone their skills and talent while playing with their counterparts from rest of India.

In today’s match, Game Changer defeated KAP Smashers by 5 wickets. Batting first, KAP Smashers scored 120 runs by losing all the wickets in 19.3 overs. Ayush Kothari scored 35 runs, Sharad made 19 runs and Aaryan chipped in 18 runs.

From the bowling side, Nasir took 3 wickets, while Retaish took 2 wickets and Amit Moudgil scalped 1 wicket.

In reply, Game Changer chased the target in the last over of the match by losing 5 wickets. Smarpit was the top scorer with 47 runs, while Ram Pandey scored 35 runs and Manzir made 10 runs.

From the bowling side, Sagar took 3 wickets, while Yuvraj and Krishna scalped 1 wicket each.

Smarpit was declared as Man of the Match and a cash award of Rs 2000 was presented to him.

In another match, Samar Strikers defeated Elite Tigers by 27 runs. Batting first Samar Strikers scored 139 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Sumit played a splendid inning of 55 runs, Tejasvee scored 31 runs and Dipesh made 16 runs.

From the bowling side, Sahil and Naman took 2 wickets each while Sukhman took 1 wicket.

In reply, Elite Tigers could not chase the target and managed to score 112 runs thus lost the match by 27 runs. Rohan Gill scored 38 runs, Shivansh made 22 runs and Akshit Gandral made 17 runs.

From the bowling side, Sarvsheesh took 4 wickets, Dipesh took 3 wickets and Harsh took 1 wicket.

Saravsheesh was declared as Man of the Match and cash award of Rs 2000 was presented to him.

In another match, KAP Smashers defeated Friends Club Kathua by 5 wickets. Batting first, Friends Club Kathua scored 133 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Vansh Khadyal made 37 runs, Dhaman Preet Singh scored 21 runs and Akrit Raj scored 17 runs.

From the bowling side, Aman took 4 wickets, Krishna Sharma took 2 wickets while Rahul took 1 wicket.

In reply KAP Smashers chased the target in 16.5 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Rydham Sharma was top scorer with 56 runs, Amanpreet Singh made 27 runs and Amaan scored 21 runs.

From the bowling side, Shubam took 2 wickets, while Vansh and Ayush took 1 wicket each.

Rydham was adjudged as Man of the Match and cash award of Rs 2000 was given to him.

Vishvajeet Singh, National Player of J&K was the chief guest who was introduced with the participating teams. During interaction, he conveyed his best wishes to the participating players for their best performance in the league. He specially advised the participating cricketers to be discipline throughout their career.

RP Singh, Sadiq Hussain, Saleem Rehman, Ashok Kumar, JD Singh and Rahul were the officials in today’s matches.

In tomorrow’s fixture, Game Changers Rising Stars will take on Samar Strikers, Samar Strikers will clash with Vridhi Royals and Game Changer Rising Stars will take on KAP Smashers, informed Organizing Secretary.